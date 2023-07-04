

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has met with China's new Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng.



The Department of the Treasury said the meeting was 'frank and productive'. 'The discussion supported ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the U.S.-China bilateral relationship, in line with Secretary Yellen's upcoming trip to Beijing'.



The Treasury had announced Sunday that Yellen will embark on a four-day crucial visit to Beijing this week for meetings with senior Chinese officials aiming to improve communication and economic relations between the two countries.



In a press release issued after her meeting with the Chinese Ambassador Monday, the Treasury noted that Secretary Yellen raised issues of concern with Feng.



U.S.-China relationship has been passing through a complicated phase in the recent past, with areas of concern such as trade war, sanctions on high-ranking officials, human rights issues, Hong Kong and Taiwan, continue to raise tensions.



The US Treasury chief also conveyed to Feng 'the importance of the two largest economies working together on global challenges, including on macroeconomic and financial issues'.



Yellen is scheduled to meet with top Chinese officials and U.S. companies doing business in China during the visit, which begins on Thursday.



The Yellen-Feng meeting took place just three days after the top Chinese diplomat presented his credentials to President Joe Biden at the Oval Office.



On Saturday, Xie told Biden that the Chinese government hopes Washington will work with Beijing to stabilise and restore bilateral relationship.



He had earlier criticized Biden for calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator at an event last month.



