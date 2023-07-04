Norcros's final results highlighted a solid FY23 performance, and although we have reduced our estimates to reflect a weaker macro outlook, we believe Norcros has an excellent base to evolve its strategy, which should allow it to unlock significant market share opportunities. We also believe that its key strengths are undervalued and that most, if not all, of the legacy issues, particularly the pension deficit, have been resolved. We have trimmed our valuation from 252p/sh to 246p, implying c 50% upside.

