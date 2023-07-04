

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation slowed for the ninth month in a row to reach its lowest level in more than two years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index increased 7.7 percent year-on-year in May, after an 11.6 percent growth in April.



The latest inflation was the lowest since March 2021, when prices rose 4.88 percent.



Prices in the domestic market increased to 11.49 percent yearly in May and those in the foreign market dropped 0.55 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices in the energy industry climbed 12.40 percent annually in May.



Prices for the manufacture of non-durable consumer goods and durable goods gained by 13.16 percent and 7.94 percent, respectively.



Intermediate goods industry prices declined 1.23 percent and those in the capital goods industry climbed 6.45 percent.



On monthly basis, the producer prices dropped 2.1 percent in May.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken