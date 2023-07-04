

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has nominated Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak and Virginia's Solicitor General Andrew N. Ferguson to serve as Republican members of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).



With this, two vacanies in the five-member Commission have been filled.



The Commission is headed by five Commissioners, nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate, each serving a seven-year term. No more than three Commissioners can be of the same political party.



The Commission's chairperson Lina Khan and two commissioners are Democratic nominees.



The FTC protects consumers and enforces antitrust laws to ensure fair competition. Its mission is to stop anticompetitive, deceptive, or unfair business practices.



