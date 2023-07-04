

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Save for a brief while at the start and a few minutes in the final hour, the Switzerland stock market stayed positive on Tuesday, but still ended the day's session slightly down.



Although the market stayed positive for a long time, the mood remained cautious due to persisting concerns about higher interest rates and their impact on economic growth and corporate earnings.



The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 11,261.31, ended the session at 11,217.34, down 1.81 points or 0.02%.



Kuehne & Nagel gained 1.75%. Givaudan, Sonova and Logitech advanced 1.4 to 1.6%.



Alcon gained nearly 1%. Partners Group, Sika and Roche Holding ended higher by 0.5 to 0.6%.



Holcim ended loewr by 2.33%. Swiss Re shed 1.08%, while Nestle and ABB lost 0.82% and 0.61%, respectively.



In the Mid Price Index, DocMorris climbed 5.3%. Bachem Holding gained 3.78% and Swatch Group surged 3.2%.



AMS advanced nearly 3% and Dufry gained about 2%. Meyer Burger Tech ended 1.56% up, while Straumann Holding, Tecan Group and SIG Combibloc ended higher by 1 to 1.3%.



Schindler Ps and Schindler Holding drifted down 1.3% and 1.05%, respectively. Georg Fischer lost nearly 1%.



