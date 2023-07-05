

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez Global LLC, owned by snacks major Mondelez International, Inc., announced a recall of two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products citing the possible presence of undeclared peanut, a known allergen.



The recall, conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, involves belVita Breakfast Sandwich in Dark Chocolate Creme variety as well as Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety. The affected products come in various sizes, UPC codes and best by dates.



The recalled products were manufactured in the United States and sold at retail stores across the country.



The recall excludes any other belVita products, Mondelez Global products, or markets outside the U.S.



The affected products may contain undeclared peanut resulting from cross-contact on a single manufacturing line.



The recall was initiated after the issue was found during an internal manufacturing inspection. There was potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make these products.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut are likely to get serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if consuming these products. To date, there were three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction related to the affected products.



Consumers who have a peanut allergy are urged to discard the recalled belVita Breakfast Sandwich products.



