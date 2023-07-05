

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - IT company Bechtle AG (BC8.DE, BECTY) announced on Wednesday its intention to acquire French IT company Apixit S.A.S. by making an offer. Bechtle believes the acquisition will expand its portfolio in France.



No financial details of the offer have been disclosed by the company.



Apixit provides cybersecurity services including a Security Operations Centre (SOC), IT infrastructure solutions, digital workplace concepts, network solutions and managed services as well as consultancy, auditing and deployment to its clients.



Bechtle has been active on the French market since 2000 and this acquisition will mark the expansion of the company's IT services into a sixth European country after Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain and the Netherlands.



Bechtle believes that the acquisition will give it access to Apixit's experience and capabilities in Network Operations Centre (NOC) and Security Operations Centre (SOC), and in turn Apixit would benefit from Bechtle's extensive end user base and expertise in multi-cloud scenarios.



If the deal materializes, the number of employees of the Bechtle Group in France will increase to around 1,200.



Currently, Apixit employs some 340 staff and has revenues of 85 million euros in the 2020/21 fiscal year. The company was created in 2018 when DCI and RETIS merged, both a mainstay in the French market for three decades.



Currently, shares of Bechtle are trading at 35.67 euros down 1.44% or 0.52 euros on the Xetra exchange.



