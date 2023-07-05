

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, announced Wednesday its quarterly deliveries for its battery-electric truck, with wholesale of 45 trucks and retail of 66 trucks in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Nikola continues its refocused plan of concentration on the North American market, reducing costs and producing the highest-quality Class 8 zero-emission trucks available today.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken