Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Revolutionizes the Mining Industry with Successful Laser Testing at the Colorado School of Mines

COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 5th, 2023 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC), a leading innovator in mining technologies, proudly announces a major breakthrough in the mining industry through the successful completion of the first round of laser testing at the prestigious Colorado School of Mines. This groundbreaking development in laser spalling technology is set to transform the mining and construction sectors, attracting the attention of investors, governments, and mining equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Laser spalling, the innovative method of utilizing lasers to chip away rock, offers unprecedented efficiency and precision. Sidney Resources' advanced laser technology enables faster excavation and construction processes while minimizing waste and reducing the risk of damage to surrounding structures. By eliminating the need for explosives, this technology enhances worker safety and reduces the environmental impact. Moreover, laser spalling proves to be a cost-effective solution, optimizing resource utilization and delivering long-term savings. This marks the beginning of a new era in mining and construction, emphasizing speed, precision, safety, and sustainability.

In addition to revolutionizing the mining industry, the highly advanced laser unit developed by Sidney Resources has enormous potential for numerous industrial applications. Utilizing laser technology's precise cutting capabilities can improve construction project efficiency and reduce waste. Moreover, industries such as infrastructure development, tunneling, quarrying, search and rescue in concrete structure failure, and mine rescue could reap the benefits of this innovative solution. The laser unit's ability to quickly and precisely cut through a variety of materials can assist in rescue operations, ensuring the safety and effectiveness of emergency response teams in dire situations.

Gabe Achenbach and David Irish of Sidney Resources collaborated with Nathan Fennel l of the Colorado School of Mines to conduct preliminary rock spallation trial testing. Utilizing Sidney's patented laser technology and granite samples from Sidney's Lucky Ben Mine, the team accomplished remarkable results in cutting, melting, and spalling.

"The excitement was contagious between our team and CSM staff as we observed such quick results at lower powers. We initially observed melting at lower powers, and as we increased the laser power, we observed spalling of the ore samples from the Lucky Ben mine. When spalling occurred, we could see the crumb-like material accumulating, and when adjusting the laser's power levels, we were able to quickly remove material, even splitting off one chunk approximately 2 inches in size. In several places, we also noticed large thermal cracks over 4 inches long. Once we initiated the motion for the 1-centimeter beam in a 6-centimeter circle, the laser cut was similar to a diamond drill, with the core remaining in the center of the cut. After all these years of research and development, I could not be more excited with the results and look forward to making minor adjustments to the unit and completing additional testing at CSM." Gabe Achenbach, Project Engineer, SDRC

During the trials, wet and dry samples underwent a comprehensive battery of tests using the high-power IPG laser and cutting-edge specialized optics manufactured by Raytheon ELCAN. The team exceeded expectations, successfully cutting baseline sandstone and demonstrating impressive proficiency in granite cutting.

Sidney Resources attributes its success in laser technology design and development to the expertise of Gary Mladjan, an esteemed Opto-Mechanical Engineer. With over fifty-five years of opto-mechanical engineering experience, Mr. Mladjan has significantly contributed to the defense industry, holding primary ownership of multiple U.S., international, and Canadian patents.

The success of the initial laser testing at the Colorado School of Mines represents a significant leap forward for Sidney Resources and the mining industry as a whole. Sidney remains committed to advancing research and development efforts, collaborating closely with industry partners, including the Colorado School of Mines, to drive innovation and create a more sustainable and efficient future for mining.

About Colorado School of Mines:

Colorado School of Mines is a renowned institution known for its expertise in engineering and applied science. Through partnerships with industry leaders like Sidney Resources, CSM remains committed to advancing scientific discovery and equipping the next generation of professionals with the skills to address complex challenges facing the world.

About Sidney Resources Corp:

Sidney Resources Corporation is a green technology, clean water and clean refining company that strives to change the way the world develops. Our efforts will provide a cleaner world so our children can express their brilliance to the highest of their potential. Our future lies in our future generations' ability to problem solve without the toxins and carcinogens that inhibit development. Sidney is advancing technologies that will implement cleaner methods not only beneficial economically but designed to maintain a sustainable future.

