

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car sales increased for the eleventh successive month in June and at a sharper rate, thanks to easing supply chain shortages caused by the pandemic, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, said on Wednesday.



Car registrations grew by 25.8 percent year-over-year in June.



Data showed that 177,266 new cars were registered in June, up from 140,958 in the corresponding month last year.



Petrol car deliveries increased 22.7 percent to remain the most popular powertrain, while hybrid and plug-in hybrid deliveries also increased by 40.1 percent and 65.5 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, diesel registrations were down 13.5 percent.



Registrations of battery-electric vehicles also increased again, with the segment sales up 39.4 percent.



During the first half of this year, total car registrations grew 18.4 percent compared to the same period last year, boosted by the easing supply chain shortages.



Battery-powered vehicle uptake is at record levels, with 152,968 deliveries so far this year, which was 13 times greater than the same period in 2019, the SMMT said.



'Most electric vehicle owners enjoy the convenience and cost saving of charging at home but those that do not have a driveway or designated parking space must pay four times as much in tax for the same amount of energy,' SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.



'This is unfair and risks delaying greater uptake, so cutting VAT on public EV charging will help make owning an EV fairer and attractive to even more people.'



