

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA), announced that the California Transportation Commission (CTC) has awarded Nikola and sponsor California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), a $41.9 million grant under the Trade Corridor Enhancement Program (TCEP) to build six heavy-duty hydrogen refueling stations across Southern Calif.



Caltrans sponsored the application and will work in partnership with Nikola to deploy the tranche of six hydrogen refueling stations. This project furthers Caltrans' zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) strategy to incentivize and support the development and adoption of ZEV freight technology across the state and supports the California Statewide Truck Parking Study through the provision of a safe place for truck drivers to park.



These six strategically located hydrogen refueling stations will be located along Calif. freight corridors within the South Coast Air Quality Management District, San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, and Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District, and are expected to have a significant impact on the region and the environment, enabling improved community health and avoiding carbon emissions.



