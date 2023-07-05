

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) Wednesday announced the acquisition of the newly renovated Courtyard by Marriott Cleveland University Circle for $31 million.



'We are pleased to grow our portfolio with the acquisition of this custom-designed, recently renovated Courtyard by Marriott in the heart of Cleveland's University Circle district,' said Nelson Knight, President, Real Estate and Investments of Apple Hospitality.



The 154-room Courtyard Cleveland University Circle is located at 2021 Cornell Road, Cleveland, Ohio. The Hotel opened in April 2013 and recently underwent a complete renovation of its guest rooms and interior public spaces, including new signage, an elevated bar experience, enhanced meeting facilities, an expanded fitness center and the addition of one guest room.



