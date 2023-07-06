Fujitsu partners with CAST to launch House of Modernization focused on digital transformation at scale

NEW YORK and PARIS, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fujitsu, a leading provider of IT products and services, has announced the opening of its House of Modernization, a center of excellence (CoE) focused on application modernization for its Continental Europe region (CE) powered by CAST software intelligence technology. This CE CoE is a response to the growing demand for accelerated transformation at scale and Fujitsu's commitment to providing innovative solutions to their customers.



According to Helmut Sturm, Business Owner Modernization at Fujitsu Continental Europe, "The CE Modernization CoE is an exciting development that will help our customers to innovate and stay ahead of the curve in today's fast-paced digital landscape. We are thrilled up our transformation game and enable our customers to further modernize their applications while improving business processes."

The collaborative effort will provide a range of services including application modernization, performance optimization, and cloud migration. Fujitsu's customers will benefit from CAST's unique software intelligence technology that 'understands' how custom-built applications work and automatically provides insights into their inner workings.

"Our partnership with Fujitsu is a great opportunity to help organizations achieve their digital transformation goals safer and faster," said CAST Senior Vice President and DACH General Manager Houssem Ben Abderrahman. "We are excited to be part of this new initiative to help Fujitsu's customers modernize their applications and achieve greater agility and efficiency."

Located in Munich, Germany, the CE Modernization CoE will be staffed by a team of experts in software modernization and performance optimization and provide training and support to help Fujitsu's customers improve their application development processes.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligenceleader, provides software that 'understands' multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings-interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com.