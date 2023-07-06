

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK) said, as of August 1, 2023, the Management Board of Brenntag SE will consist of four members: CEO Brenntag Group Christian Kohlpaintner, CFO Brenntag Group Kristin Neumann and two divisional CEOs. The company appointed Ewout van Jarwaarde as CEO Brenntag Essentials, succeeding Steven Terwindt who has chosen not to extend his contract. Ewout van Jarwaarde is currently Chief Transformation Officer. Michael Friede, COO Brenntag Specialties, will become CEO Brenntag Specialties as of August 1, 2023. The company has decided to discontinue the CTO role established in the beginning of 2021 on board level.



Brenntag will also introduce a new governance and steering structure for its two divisions as of January 1, 2024. In Brenntag Specialties and Brenntag Essentials divisional Executive Committees, led by the divisional CEOs Michael Friede and Ewout van Jarwaarde, will be implemented. The company noted that the operating model evolution includes a partial and gradual shift of specific functions, responsibilities, and activities from corporate level to the divisions.



The company said the new governance structure in Brenntag Specialties is centered around global business units externally reported in two new segments, Life Science and Material Science. Brenntag will create a Specialties positioning with a more focused portfolio and value-added services offering based on a strong global Life Science segment and a focused global Material Science business geared towards sustainable chemistry.



Brenntag stated that the focus of the changes in Brenntag Essentials is on delivering last mile excellence and leveraging its global reach through regional supply chain and global sourcing capabilities.



Kristin Neumann, CFO Brenntag Group, said: 'Our conclusions on strategic options and the future path for Brenntag and our divisions will be communicated at the CMD 2023 that will take place in late autumn.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken