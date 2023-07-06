

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices declined for the fourth straight month in June, preliminary data from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.



The wholesale price index fell 7.3 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 4.7 percent drop in May.



'Price pressure continued to ease especially for heating oil, fuels and cereals,' Tobias Thomas, director general of Statistic Austria, said.



Prices for iron and steel alone plunged by 35.9 percent over the year, and those for waste and scrap slid by 35.5 percent. The price index for plastic and rubber in primary forms showed a sharp decline of 34.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices decreased at a slower rate of 0.3 percent in June versus a 1.9 percent fall in May.



