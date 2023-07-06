Spanish manufacturer Gamesa says its new hybrid version of its Proteus inverter can be combined with big batteries. It can work in grid-following and grid-forming mode.From pv magazine Spain Gamesa Electric unveiled its Proteus central PV inverter at Intersolar 2022,. It won an Intersolar Award and was also a winner of the pv magazine Award. A year later, at Intersolar, the company introduced the hybrid inverter Proteus PCS-E. It is described as the most powerful equipment on the market, capable of managing large energy storage systems. The product offers scalability and can achieve 5.6 MVA of ...

