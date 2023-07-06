

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nearly 190,000 VRURC portable chargers have been recalled after one of them caught fire on a commercial flight.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled portable chargers can ignite, posing a fire hazard.



VRURC said it received one report of fire during a commercial flight, which resulted in four flight attendants being transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.



The recall involves VRURC portable chargers with model number 'OD-B7,' which have built-in cables and a built-in wall plug. The model number is printed on the back of the recalled chargers, which were sold in black, blue, green, orange, pink, red and white color options.



The recalled chargers were sold exclusively at Amazon.com from July 2021 through May 2023 for between $30 and $40.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen. Hier klicken