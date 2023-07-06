

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Threads, the new social media platform by Meta, has made a remarkable debut with over 30 million sign-ups within just a few hours of its launch.



Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the impressive numbers on Thursday, highlighting the potential for Threads to become a significant competitor to Twitter.



Threads became available on both Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Despite the absence of ads for now, the number of users is expected to surge as more Instagram users and social media enthusiasts create accounts on the new platform. The positive response from users prompted Zuckerberg to express his excitement and acknowledge the work ahead to further develop the app.



Notable individuals and organizations have already joined Threads, including celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Hugh Jackman, as well as media outlets such as The Washington Post, The Economist, and CBS News. Zuckerberg actively engaged with new users during the initial hours of the platform's launch, responding to their comments and feedback.



Zuckerberg's involvement didn't stop there. In a playful reference to rival Elon Musk, he posted a Spiderman meme on his first tweet in over a decade, drawing parallels between the two platforms. While acknowledging the challenge ahead, Zuckerberg expressed his belief that Threads could become a public conversations app with over one billion users, a feat he believes Twitter has yet to achieve.



The release of Threads has generated buzz on social media, with some referring to it as a potential 'Twitter killer.' Users frustrated with recent changes implemented by Musk on Twitter have expressed interest in exploring alternatives. Threads' connection to Instagram, which boasts over two billion users, gives the new platform a head start by leveraging an existing user base.



Analysts speculate that Threads only needs to attract one out of four Instagram monthly users to rival the size of Twitter's user base. Brian Wieser, a strategic financial analyst, believes that the active participation of influential Instagram users could quickly propel Threads to success. However, Meta faces scrutiny and criticism, particularly in Europe, concerning privacy concerns and data handling practices.



Data privacy remains a significant issue for Meta, as the company has faced scrutiny over its handling of personal data in the past. The delay in launching Threads in the European Union (EU) was due to concerns over compliance with the Digital Markets Act, which imposes strict rules on major internet companies. Meta aims to ensure compliance with regulations and avoid any potential violations.



