TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release May figures for household spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to rise 0.5 percent on month and fall 2.4 percent on year after slipping 1.3 percent on month and 4.4 percent on year in April.



Japan also will see May figures for average cash earnings and for its leading and coincident indexes. In April, earnings were up 1.0 percent on year, while the coincident rose 0.1 percent on month and the leading index slipped 0.5 percent.



South Korea will provide May data for its current account, with forecasts suggesting a deficit of $0.65 billion following the $0.79 billion shortfall in April.



Taiwan will release June trade data; in May, imports were down 21.7 percent on year and exports fell 14.1 percent for a trade surplus of $4.89 billion.



