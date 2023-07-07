Das Instrument OCZA ES0116920333 GRUPO CATALANA NOM.EO-,30 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.07.2023
The instrument OCZA ES0116920333 GRUPO CATALANA NOM.EO-,30 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2023
Das Instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.07.2023
The instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2023
Das Instrument 1YG SE0005003654 MENDUS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.07.2023
The instrument 1YG SE0005003654 MENDUS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2023
Das Instrument AAN KYG000371040 AAG ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.07.2023
The instrument AAN KYG000371040 AAG ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2023
Das Instrument XTG ES0105065009 TALGO S.A. EO -,301 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.07.2023
The instrument XTG ES0105065009 TALGO S.A. EO -,301 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.07.2023
The instrument OCZA ES0116920333 GRUPO CATALANA NOM.EO-,30 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2023
Das Instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.07.2023
The instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2023
Das Instrument 1YG SE0005003654 MENDUS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.07.2023
The instrument 1YG SE0005003654 MENDUS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2023
Das Instrument AAN KYG000371040 AAG ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.07.2023
The instrument AAN KYG000371040 AAG ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2023
Das Instrument XTG ES0105065009 TALGO S.A. EO -,301 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.07.2023
The instrument XTG ES0105065009 TALGO S.A. EO -,301 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.07.2023