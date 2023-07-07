Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14SE5 | ISIN: ES0105065009 | Ticker-Symbol: XTG
Tradegate
06.07.23
18:41 Uhr
3,300 Euro
-0,020
-0,60 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TALGO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALGO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3003,38009:53
3,2053,26509:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AAG ENERGY
AAG ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AAG ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD0,2120,00 %
GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE SA28,100+0,54 %
GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA SA ADR14,600-1,35 %
MENDUS AB0,031+3,04 %
TALGO SA3,300-0,60 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.