

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production expanded for the fourth straight month in May on the back of strong manufacturing output, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Friday.



Separate data showed that the foreign trade balance swung to a surplus in May from a deficit in the previous year as imports fell faster than exports.



Industrial production climbed a working-day adjusted 1.4 percent year-on-year in May, slightly faster than the 1.2 percent rebound in the previous month.



Manufacturing output grew 3.5 percent annually in May, versus a 2.2 percent gain in April.



On the other hand, mining and quarrying output plunged 20.8 percent, and that of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply fell by 17.4 percent.



Construction output contracted 2.7 percent annually in May, slower than the 6.4 percent decline seen a month ago.



In a separate report, the Czech Statistical Office said the trade balance of the country turned to a surplus of CZK 11.8 billion in May from a deficit of CZK 27.8 billion in the corresponding month last year.



In April, there was a surplus of CZK 10.9 billion.



Exports logged an annual decline of 3.3 percent in May, while imports plunged by 12.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, both exports and imports fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



