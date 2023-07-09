UBM: The real estate developer UBM has placed its 7% UBM Green Bond 2023-2027 (ISIN AT0000A35FE2). The company will invest the 50 Mio. Euro in sustainable projects. Patric Thate, CFO of UBM Development AG: "Our ability to raise capital on the bond market - also in difficult times - is a major competitive advantage, and these funds will allow us to react very quickly to market opportunities." The UBM Green Bond 2023 was offered in Austria, Germany and Luxembourg by way of a public offer with prospectus and in other countries through a private placement for subscription. Demand was characterised by a particularly high share of retail investors. The planned value date is 10 July 2023. Plans call for listing the Green Bond for official trading in the corporates prime ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...