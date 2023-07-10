Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding and Torqx agree on recommended all-cash offer of EUR 6.10 per share

JOINT PRESS RELEASE

This is a joint press release by Beter Bed Holding ("Beter Bed Holding", "BBH" or the "Company") and 959 B.V. (the "Offeror"), a company controlled by Torqx Capital Partners ("Torqx"). This joint press release is issued pursuant to the provisions of Section 17, paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014), as well as Section 4, paragraphs 1 and 3, Section 5, paragraph 1 and Section 7, paragraph 4 of the Netherlands Decree in Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft, the "Decree") in connection with the intended recommended public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of the Company (the "Offer"). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in the Company. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM"). This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful, including the United States.





Significant premium of 107%

BBH's Boards unanimously consider offer in the best interest of all stakeholders

Torqx fully supports the Company's management in its growth strategy

44% of the shares committed through irrevocables

Financing in place, providing high deal certainty

Uden, the Netherlands, 10 July 2023 - Beter Bed Holding ("BBH") - the Netherlands' largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B - and Benelux investment firm Torqx Capital Partners ("Torqx") are pleased to announce they have reached conditional agreement on an intended recommended all-cash public Offer for all issued and outstanding shares in the Company (the "Shares") of EUR 6.10 (cum dividend) in cash per share (the "Consideration"). The Consideration represents a premium of approximately 107% to BBH's closing price per Share on 7 July 2023 of EUR 2.95. This delivers immediate, certain and attractive value to the shareholders of the Company. The Offer values a 100% of the Shares at approximately EUR 168 million.

