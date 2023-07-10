

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Self storage provider Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) reported that its first quarter total revenue increased 6.7% to 48.1 million pounds from last year. The results included the increasing impact of recent Big Yellow store openings.



The Group's like-for-like store revenue increased by 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year, 6.1% on a like-for-like Enhanced Liability Service basis.



Like-for-like closing occupancy for the Big Yellow stores increased to 85.2% from 83.1% at 31 March 2023. Closing occupancy, which included the impact of new store openings, was 81.9%.



Closing net achieved rent per sq ft for all stores was 32.88 pounds, an increase of 8% from the same time last year, with average rate up 9% on the same quarter last year.



