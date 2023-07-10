

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS), a German-American healthcare company, announced Monday it has appointed Martin Fischer as Chief Financial Officer as of October 1, 2023. He will succeed Helen Giza, who was appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Management Board in December 2022 and continues to serve as acting Chief Financial Officer, until her successor will join.



Fischer will be based in Bad Homburg, Germany and will assume responsibility for the Global Finance Organization of Fresenius Medical Care. Upon effectiveness of the Company's proposed change of form from KGaA to German stock corporation, Martin Fischer will become a member of the Management Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG.



Fischer has been Head of Finance for Siemens Healthineers Diagnostics Division based in Tarrytown, NY, U.S. since 2019. Previously, he headed the Board Office and Organizations function for Siemens Healthineers after leading the business plan and operating model development for the company's initial public offering in March 2018.



Prior to that, Fischer held a number of key international operational and finance positions in healthcare within Siemens AG.



