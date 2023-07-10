

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output declined sharply in May after rebounding strongly in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Manufacturing output plunged a seasonally adjusted 15.9 percent year-on-year in May, reversing a 21.6 percent growth in April.



On a monthly basis, output in the manufacturing sector advanced 5.5 percent from April, when it grew by 18.5 percent.



Industrial production also fell markedly by 14.3 percent in May compared to last year, following a 26.0 percent jump in the prior month.



Compared to the previous month, industrial output showed a decline of 4.9 percent in May, in contrast to a 22.8 percent gain in the prior month.



During the March-May period, production in the manufacturing industries contracted by 26.9 percent compared with the previous three-month period.



The modern sector, which includes the chemical, pharmaceutical, and computer and electronics sectors, recorded a fall of 18.7 percent in industrial production in the period March to May 2023, while the traditional sector showed an increase of 3.8 percent.



