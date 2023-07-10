

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's foreign trade deficit widened in May from a year ago as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.53 billion in May from EUR 2.42 billion in the corresponding month last year. In April, the shortfall was EUR 2.19 billion.



Exports were 6.9 percent lower in May compared to last year, faster than the 3.3 percent drop a month ago.



The annual growth in imports was 4.1 percent, after a 6.0 percent fall in April.



Excluding fuels and lubricants, there was an annual decrease of 4.4 percent in exports, while imports were 3.8 percent higher.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen. Hier klicken