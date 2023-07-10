

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Threads, the new social media platform by Meta, has crossed the 100 million mark in terms of the number of users who have signed up to it.



Threads achived this gigantic leap within just five days of its launch, according to figures from data platform Quiver Quantitative.



The new social media app is apparently on its way to become a significant competitor to Twitter, which is believed to have 350 million regular users.



Threads became available on both Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries last Wednesday.



The app is not currently available in the European Union due to regulatory concerns.



Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that 10 million users have signed up for Threads within seven hours of launch, and more than 30 million by Thursday morning.



The user number reached the 50 milion mark on Friday and touched 100 million by Monday morning, Quiver Quantitative reported citing graphical display of user counts data on its website.



Experts say Threads could become a potential rival to Twitter, as it offers space for real-time online conversations, one of Twitter's popular features.



Instagram users can log in to Threads using their Instagram accounts. Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.



Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Hugh Jackman, as well as media outlets such as The Washington Post, The Economist, and CBS News have joined Threads.



Analysts speculate that Threads only needs to attract one out of four Instagram monthly users to rival the size of Twitter's user base.



The delay in launching Threads in the European Union was due to concerns over compliance with the Digital Markets Act, which imposes strict rules on major internet companies. Meta aims to ensure compliance with regulations and avoid any potential violations.



