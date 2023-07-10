

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wholesale inventories in the U.S. were roughly flat in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday.



The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories were virtually unchanged in May after falling by a revised 0.3 percent in April.



Economists had expected wholesale inventories to edge down by 0.1 percent, matching the dip originally reported for the previous month.



The unchanged reading came as a 0.6 percent increase in inventories of durable goods offset a 1.0 percent slump in inventories of non-durable goods.



Meanwhile, the report said wholesale sales slipped by 0.2 percent in May after coming in virtually unchanged in April.



Sales of non-durable goods tumbled by 1.0 percent during the month, while sales of durable goods climbed by 0.8 percent.



With inventories unchanged and sales falling, the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers inched up to 1.41 in May from 1.40 in April.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen. Hier klicken