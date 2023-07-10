Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Gender bias, Disability, and more

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Ericsson

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about gender biases in performance reviews, US Supreme Court reversing affirmative action, an interesting documentary from disability rights activist Paddy Smyth, and how a state in India is empowering women through free bus rides.

Gender bias

Interesting HBR article about three gender biases that often creep into performance-review processes - and disproportionately affect women.

Race

On Thursday, the US Supreme Court ruled that universities and colleges can no longer consider race as a factor in student admission. This article explains the background, and how this decision can impact racial equity.

Disability

In this short documentary, Irish TV presenter and disability rights activist Paddy Smyth reflects on his life with cerebral palsy, and discusses if he "wants to be fixed". Worth watching!

Women empowerment

The state of Karnataka, India, just launched free bus travel for women. The goals of the initiative are to empower women, make their commutes safer and boost employment - and in the first nine days, over 40 million women made use of the offer. Read more here.





