

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) announced Tuesday that the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorisation for Columvi (glofitamab) to treat people with relapsed or refractory or R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.



With this approval, Columvi is the first CD20xCD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody available in Europe to treat the most common and aggressive form of lymphoma following multiple lines of therapy.



The approval is based on results from the phase I/II NP30179 study, where Columvi given as a fixed course induced early and long-lasting complete responses in people with heavily pre-treated or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL.



DLBCL is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of lymphoma. Among the patients, four out of ten are not cured with the current standard of care, frontline treatment, and the majority of patients who require subsequent lines of therapy have poor outcomes.



The company noted that Columvi has the potential to change the current standard of care in DLBCL. It is designed to be given for a fixed period of time meaning that people have a target end date for their course of treatment and the possibility of a treatment-free period. It is also a chemotherapy-free treatment option that is off-the-shelf, which means that people do not have to wait for cell collection and genetic engineering before starting treatment.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Columvi to treat adult patients with R/R DLBCL not otherwise specified or large B-cell lymphoma arising from FL, after two or more lines of systemic therapy for the treatment of people with R/R large B cell lymphoma.



Roche said it continues to expand Columvi's clinical development programme. This includes the phase III STARGLO trial, evaluating Columvi in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (GemOx) versus rituximab in combination with GemOx in patients with second-line plus DLBCL who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant.



Additional phase III studies are also planned, including in first-line DLBCL.



