Daetwyler Adds Sales Support and Technical Expertise to Serve Growing Client Base

Two New Hires Provide Clients with Print Performance Insight, Guidance, and Solutions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Long recognized as one of the world's top-quality manufacturers and distributors of professional-grade doctor blades, press consumables, and cleaning technologies for both the printing and coatings markets, Daetwyler USA recently announced the addition of two new specialists to their team. John Schrantz will be joining the team as Regional Sales Manager and Tanner Kirkland will come aboard as a Pressroom Technical Support field representative.

"Our commitment to our clients, and the industries we serve, is to deliver superior operational knowledge and problem-solving skills up front, then follow that with best-in-class equipment and other solutions to help clients reach their goals," said Marty Cansler, Managing Director of Sales and Technical Support for the company. "John and Tanner both further expand our ability to serve more customers with the speed and precision they've come to expect from Daetwyler."

As Regional Sales Manager, John Schrantz will oversee the Southwest, Mountain West, and Pacific Coast areas of the U.S., including Louisiana, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, North Dakota, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming, California, Oregon, and Washington. He brings more than 15 years of proven success as a technical strategist, product and operations expert, and business development consultant for top brands and companies within the graphics, printing, and labeling fields.

"We are very happy to have John on board," shared Cansler, "He brings a wealth of experience and strong customer relationships to Daetwyler, which makes him a perfect addition to our team. He gives our customers in the Southwest Territory a great resource to help with today's market challenges. John is a strong market leader and brings new levels of experience to our team."

For the past 10 years, prior to joining Daetwyler, Tanner Kirkland served in various roles with one of the industry's largest flexographic packaging companies. As such, he brings a deep understanding of press optimization tactics and best practices such as maximizing press speeds without sacrificing quality, troubleshooting, and quality control. Tanner has also completed levels I, II, and III of FTA First Operator Training and is OSHA certified.

"We are excited to have Tanner join our team," Cansler continued. "His strong technical knowledge of the flexo process will give our team and our customers a great resource to lean on to solve the most challenging print issues. Tanner has a strong skill set from his press experience and will quickly show added value to our customers."

"We recognize today's market challenges require us to take a leadership position on technical support," Cansler concluded. "For this reason, we made the decision to expand our team with industry veterans who have earned their place in the market with real-world technical experience and training. In a challenging economy, we feel now is the best time to take an aggressive approach to better support our customers and grow our business."

Contact

Marty Cansler

Managing Director - Sales and Technical Support

(704) 875-1200

mcansler@daetwyler.com

SOURCE: Daetwyler

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765381/Daetwyler-Adds-Sales-Support-and-Technical-Expertise-to-Serve-Growing-Client-Base