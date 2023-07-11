

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Tuesday after comments from a trio of Fed officials suggested the U.S. central bank is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle.



Beijing signaled more stimulus to aid its property sector, further aiding sentiment.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.4 percent at 7,175 after gaining half a percent on Monday.



Euro zone bonds held steady, and the euro hovered near a two-week high against a weak dollar ahead of key U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday.



Renault Group fell over 1 percent. The French car maker has signed a binding 50/50 joint venture agreement with China's Geely Automobile Holdings to launch a new powertrain technology company.



The new company will include 17 engine plants and 5 R&D centers in 3 continents with 19,000 employees.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken