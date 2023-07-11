

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp, Inc. (NTAP), a cloud-led, data-centric software company, announced Tuesday the renewal of its strategic alliance and co-engineering partnership with DreamWorks Animation.



NetApp will remain DreamWorks' preferred cloud data services provider, and with the support of NetApp solutions, both on-premises and in the cloud, the studio will continue to evolve its hybrid cloud environment to ensure enhanced productivity, flexibility, and agility.



From the very beginning, NetApp has provided the studio with cutting-edge solutions to manage its ever-increasing production demands and data complexity.



Additionally, NetApp's co-engineering partnership with DreamWorks brings together engineers from both organizations to solve real-world engineering problems focused on optimizing workflows in a hybrid cloud environment, while decreasing latency.



NetApp provides DreamWorks Animation with innovative technologies to manage the massive amount of data generated in production, while balancing data storage performance, flexibility, and cost.



