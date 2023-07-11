

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced total delivery of 136 commercial flights in the second quarter. Out of which 103 were 737, twenty were 787, eight were 767 and the remaining five aircraft were 777. In the Defence segment, the company delivered 16 AH-64 Apache and six new Apache.



For the full year 2023, the company would deliver a total of 266 commercial flights.



The company has scheduled to announce the second quarter results on July 26.



