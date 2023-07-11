

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market shrugged off a mild morning setback and ended on a positive note on Tuesday, amid easing concerns about interest rates, and on news about extended financial support to China's property sector.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 40.58 points or 0.37% at 10,962.59. The index touched a low of 10,904.11 and a high of 10,975.59 intraday.



Sika climbed 3.33% and Richemont rallied 2.4%. Geberit gained 1.86%, while Holcim, Givaudan, Kuehne & Nagel, Partners Group, Sonova and Swiss Life Holding gained 1 to 1.6%.



Nestle, Swisscom, Novartis and Roche Holding ended weak.



In the Mid Price Index, Adecco gained about 2.5%. Swatch Group, Dufry, Ems Chemie Holding, Straumann Holding, Swiss Prime Site and AMS climbed 1.3 to 2%.



Belimo Holding, Helvetia, Lindt & Spruengli, PSP Swiss Property, Clariant, Barry Callebaut and Julius Baer ended higher by 0.9 to 1.2%.



VAT Group ended 4.2% down. Meyer Burger Tech, DocMorris and Bachem Holding ended lower by 1.86%, 1.51% and 1.4%, respectively.



