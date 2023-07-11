

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huy Fong Foods, Inc., the manufacturer of Sriracha, recently resumed limited production of its popular hot chili sauce after temporarily halting production in 2022.



The hiatus was triggered by a severe shortage of chili peppers, a key ingredient in their sauces. Unfortunately, the supply chain issue persists, resulting in continued scarcity of Sriracha across the country.



Sriracha, the beloved hot sauce brand, has not been discontinued despite circulating claims on social media. However, the availability of Sriracha hot chili sauce remains limited nationwide due to an extended chili pepper shortage, causing concerns among fans.



Chili peppers require mild weather conditions to grow optimally, with ideal daytime temperatures ranging from 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, as noted by the Michigan State University Extension. However, the adverse weather conditions have disrupted the chili pepper harvest and led to water shortages in various Mexican cities and towns.



As the shortage persists, consumers across the country are grappling with obtaining Sriracha hot chili sauce. Prices for Sriracha have surged on popular online platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace, with costs ranging from approximately $20 to $120 per bottle. In regular retail stores like Kroger, Target, or Walmart, a typical 17-ounce bottle of Sriracha usually costs around $5.



Huy Fong Foods confirmed that they are unable to provide an exact timeline for when Sriracha will be readily available again or which stores currently have the product in stock. The company expressed gratitude for customers' patience and understanding during this unprecedented inventory shortage and assured their commitment to minimizing future supply issues.



