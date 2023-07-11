

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal records indicate that Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, has had her prison sentence reduced by approximately two years.



Holmes, 39, began serving an 11-year and 3-month sentence for her involvement in wire fraud at the now-defunct blood-testing lab. She reported to a federal prison in Bryan, Texas on May 30. An update to her inmate details on the Bureau of Prisons website now shows her expected release date as December 29, 2032, suggesting an early release.



A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Holmes has a projected release date of December 29, 2032. The spokesperson cited privacy, safety, and security reasons for not providing further comment. However, they mentioned that inmates can earn good conduct time, which is factored into their projected release dates. Some inmates may also be eligible for early release through other mechanisms.



The projected release date aligns with the Bureau of Prisons' 'good time chart,' which outlines the amount of good time credit an inmate can earn based on their sentence. The chart considers the number of months served or expected to be served, including good time credit.



In January 2022, Holmes was found guilty of four counts of wire fraud. Her journey started in 2003 when she dropped out of Stanford University at the age of 19 to launch Theranos. The company aimed to revolutionize medical diagnostics using a small blood sample. Theranos quickly gained attention and was valued at over $9 billion, attracting investments from prominent figures such as Rupert Murdoch, the Walton family, and Betsy DeVos. The company's board included notable names like George Shultz, Henry Kissinger, and James Mattis.



However, the credibility of Theranos began to crumble when reports surfaced questioning the functionality of its technology and the accuracy of its results. In March 2018, Holmes and Theranos' Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani, were charged with securities fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission. In the fall of 2022, both Holmes and Balwani were sentenced, with Balwani receiving a nearly 13-year prison term due to his extensive business experience.



