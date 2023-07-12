

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors has proposed Jacques de Vaucleroy, who currently acts as chair ad interim, for election as Chairman at next annual general meeting in April 2024.



Jacques de Vaucleroy, who is Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director, has been the interim chairman since April 30 after the then chairman Sergio Ermotti stepped down on that day, after completing the agreed handover period.



The Swiss reinsurance major said its Board had launched a thorough succession process for a new chairperson after Ermotti's resignation.



Until the next AGM in April 2024, Jacques de Vaucleroy will continue to lead the Board of Directors in his current capacity as Vice Chairman.



He will step down as Lead Independent Director and as Chairperson and Member of the Compensation Committee. Jacques de Vaucleroy will also step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss Re Europe S.A. and Swiss Re International SE, once a successor has been selected.



He was elected to the Board of Directors of Swiss Re in 2017.



Further, the company named Joerg Reinhardt as the Lead Independent Director and Jay Ralph as the chair the Compensation Committee, with immediate effect.



Jacques de Vaucleroy said, 'Swiss Re will continue to be fully determined to execute its strategy and achieve its financial targets. The company's excellent client franchise, the very strong capital position and our simplified, nimbler organisation enable us to bring the best of our firm to clients, investors, and employees.'



