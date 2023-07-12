MBLM Names Amazon Most Intimate Brand Family, Followed by The Walt Disney Company and Volkswagen Group in New Rankings

New Wave of Brand Intimacy Study Highlights Brand Families, With Additional Insights Coming in the Fall

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Amazon's diverse brand portfolio has secured it the top spot in MBLM's inaugural Brand Family Rankings, utilizing the agency's proven Brand Intimacy model powered by AI. This marks the first time that leading conglomerates have been ranked as part of the Brand Intimacy Study, the largest examination of brands based on emotions.





MBLM's analysis encompassed over 600 brands and 1.4 billion words, highlighting the profound influence that Amazon and its affiliated brands have on consumers. Following closely behind, The Walt Disney Company claimed the second position, while Volkswagen Group secured the third spot. Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. rounded out the top five. Half of the top 10 brand families are technology-oriented conglomerates, highlighting their significant impact in forging meaningful connections with their audiences.

Top 5 Intimate Brand Families

1. Amazon.com, Inc. (featuring Amazon Prime, Amazon and Whole Foods)

2. The Walt Disney Company (featuring Disney, ESPN, Hulu, and Disney Parks)

3. Volkswagen Group (featuring Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley, and Audi)

4. Alphabet Inc. (featuring YouTube, Android, Google, Google Maps, and Google Play)

5. Apple Inc. (featuring Apple, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music)

The newly unveiled rankings delve deep into the leading brand families, dissecting how their influential portfolios shape our culture and capture our hearts and minds. Each brand family included in the rankings features a minimum of three brands that have been ranked within MBLM's most recent Brand Intimacy Study.

"Conglomerates are broadening and building diverse brand portfolios. We are thrilled to present rankings of these families for the first time," declared Mario Natarelli, managing partner at MBLM. "Examining the parent brands behind some of the most intimate brands offers fresh insights and perspectives on how certain conglomerates foster a culture of emotion and relationship-building, while others fail to harness the power of cultivating strong bonds. By leveraging big data and artificial intelligence, we elevate the science of emotional brand performance to new heights."

To review the new rankings, read our latest article on LVMH's performance, or watch our Brand Family Video Highlights, click this link.

Methodology:

For an overview of the study's methodology, please click here.

About MBLM: MBLM invented Brand Intimacy, the emotional science behind the brands we use and love. For our clients, we deliver expertise and value through our agency insights, services, and software offerings. With offices in five countries, our multidisciplinary teams invent, transform, and enhance brands for businesses of every kind. We deliver marketing that creates stronger emotional connections with stakeholders. These bonds create better performance and long-term returns. To learn more about how we can help you create and sustain ultimate brand relationships, visit mblm.com.

