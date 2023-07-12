Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the re-launch of Keek.

The June 28th launch of Keek marked the completion of the first phase of our 4-phase launch of the service. Phases 2,3 and 4 respectively represent bug fixing, content creator onboarding and marketing. The Company is confident it will move to the marketing phase of the service by September 2023. The phased approach is intended to maximize user acquisition and retention related to our marketing efforts. The Company's initial marketing efforts are expected to reach approximately 100 million people. "We only have one chance to make a first impression, so it has to be perfect," says Mark Itwaru, CEO.

This Phase 1 soft-launch of Keek, although not marketed, has so far garnered the app approximately 1000 users from 176 countries. The vast majority of content in the app has been shared by users in private groups. Fire posts seen in the main feed currently represent approximately 5% of the current users. The Company is currently onboarding content creators and curated content. A new release of the app with various bug fixes will be available this week.

Personas Social Incorporated is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of offering live video conferencing technology, live streaming, social media products and services for use by consumers and businesses, with a focus on mobile (iOS and Android) products. It focuses on providing social commerce-enabled products which allow for a monetizable user experience to all users, consumers and businesses alike. The company accomplishes this by offering products which are complete with enterprise-grade e-commerce infrastructure including multi-currency, multi-lingual, turnkey mobile commerce suites for users.

