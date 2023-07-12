

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Maine has become the thirteenth U.S. state to pass paid family and medical leave legislation.



Both houses of the Maine Legislature had recently voted to give approval to LD 1964, An Act to Implement the Recommendations of the Commission to Develop a Paid Family and Medical Leave Benefits Program.



The Bill, as part of the state's supplemental budget, was signed by Governor Janet Mills into law on Tuesday.



The law will come into effect on May 1, 2026 and will apply to businesses with 15 or more employees.



Employees and employers would split a wage contribution, equal to 1 percent or less of the employee's wage, to fund the program. Employers who offer comparable or more comprehensive paid leave plans have the option to opt out from this scheme.



Once an employee hits a certain contribution benchmark, they would be able to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave each year for qualifying life events. If the worker has been with their employer for at least 120 days, their job would be protected until they returned from leave.



The Maine government will provide $25 million in start-up funding for the paid family and medical leave program.



The Maine Senate Democrats said only 15 percent of American workers have access to any sort of paid leave, and fewer than 60 percent of the workforce has access to unpaid leave under the Family Medical Leave Act. Nationally, one in four women takes fewer than 11 days of parental leave after giving birth despite a recommended six- to eight-week recovery period.



