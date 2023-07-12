

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economy will experience the full force of the unprecedented policy tightening that the European Central Bank undertook in the face of runaway inflation, only in the next few years, ECB Executive Board member Philip Lane said Wednesday.



'The banking channel is likely to further strengthen in the coming months,' Lane said in a speech at the NBER Summer Institute conference in Cambridge, Massachusetts.



'The typical lags in monetary transmission mean that the full economic impact of the considerable monetary tightening over the last year will only play out over the next couple of years.'



The ECB, which is the central bank for the single currency bloc, has raised rates in every policy session since July last year, by a cumulative 350 basis points.



ECB President Christine Lagarde has signaled another rate hike in July as policymakers continue to view euro area inflation as too high.



Data from the latest Bank Lending Survey, due on July 25, will provide fresh information on the recent evolution of credit demand and credit supply in the euro area, Lane said.



The July BLS will also show the banks' expectations for credit demand and credit supply for the coming months.



In combination with the broader banking, financial and economic incoming data, the July BLS will help us to update the assessment of the banking channel of monetary policy tightening, Lane said.



The April BLS had shown that 27 percent of euro area banks further tightened their credit standards on loans to firms in the first quarter, while 38 percent banks reported a decline in credit demand.



