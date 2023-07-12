

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day after revealing well above average demand for this month's three-year note auction, the Treasury Department revealed on Wednesday that this month's auction of $32 billion worth of ten-year notes also attracted above average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.857 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.



The Treasury Department also sold $32 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 3.791 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.



On Thursday, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



