

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Wednesday, extending the upward trend seen over the past several sessions.



The pan European STOXX 600 Index jumped by 1.5 percent to 458.54, closing higher for the fourth straight day.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index shot up by 1.8 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index surged by 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



The continued strength in the markets partly reflected a positive reaction to tamer-than-expected U.S. inflation data, which helped ease concerns about the outlook for interest rates.



U.K. stocks outperformed after the Bank of England said its annual stress test of eight major lenders showed that each could cope with rising interest rates in a stressed environment, and none would need to raise additional capital.



British banks Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest Group and Standard Chartered all moved sharply higher following the release of the Bank of England's financial stability report.



Recruiter Pagegroup also showed a significant move to the upside despite reporting a lower second-quarter gross profit.



Supermarket chain Tesco also jumped 2.0 percent after it announced continuation of an existing 750 million pounds share buyback program.



Thales Group shares also surged 3.0 percent in Paris. The French defense and technology group said that it started negotiations to acquire Cobham Aerospace Communications, a supplier of safety cockpit communication systems, for $1.1 billion.



On the other hand, Tullow Oil slumped by 2.1 percent. The Irish oil and gas company has reaffirmed its crude oil production outlook for full year 2023.



Norway's largest bank DNB also showed a notable move to the downside despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.



