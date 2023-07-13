Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B97B | ISIN: NO0010215684 | Ticker-Symbol: KY7
Frankfurt
12.07.23
09:10 Uhr
1,010 Euro
+0,039
+4,02 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKASTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKASTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0221,03607:29
1,0241,03212.07.
PR Newswire
13.07.2023 | 07:18
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akastor ASA: Second Quarter and Half Year Results 2023

FORNEBU, Afghanistan, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net capital employed of NOK 4.8 billion and equity of NOK 4.3 billion, corresponding to NOK 15.7 per share
  • Odfjell Drilling USD 20 million seller's credit fully settled in second quarter, with proceeds reducing net bank debt
  • HMH delivered increased EBITDA year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter following increased service activity and continue to deliver growth in order intake for the fifth consecutive quarter
  • Sale of AGR to ABL Group against a combination of ABL shares and cash completed in quarter

Akastor CEO Karl Erik Kjelstad comments:
"We are pleased to see HMH's robust performance in the quarter with growth in both revenues and earnings, driven by continued increasing aftermarket activity. Furthermore, order intake grew for the fifth consecutive quarter, establishing a solid foundation for growth also going forward. Akastor's primary focus remains on realizing its holdings and we are very pleased by having received full settlement of our seller's credit towards Odfjell Drilling in the quarter, with proceeds having reduced net bank debt. Looking ahead, we are actively pursuing further realizations and anticipate a resolution to the DRU arbitration in the latter half of 2023."

The full report and presentation are attached to this release and also available at www.akastor.com.

Media Contact

Øyvind Paaske

Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18618/3804248/be6ad4b8819d3545.pdf

Akastor ASA Q2 2023 presentation

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18618/3804248/8ea2305b28b40491.pdf

Akastor ASA Half Year Report 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-second-quarter-and-half-year-results-2023-301876271.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.