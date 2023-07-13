

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.L) said it expects to deliver fiscal 2023 adjusted profit before tax in line with current market expectations. Total home completions were 17,206 compared to 17,908, prior year. The Group's net private reservation rate was 0.55 compared to 0.81 per active outlet per week, last year, down 32.1%.



The Board plans to declare an ordinary dividend based on fiscal 2023 dividend cover of 2.0 times adjusted earnings per share.



'We enter the new financial year in a robust financial position with a solid forward order book and we are ready to respond to any further changes in the housing market,' David Thomas, Chief Executive, said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken