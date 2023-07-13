

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Global information services company Experian plc (EXPN.L) reported first quarter total revenue growth of 5% both at actual exchange rates and constant exchange rates. Organic revenue growth was 5%.



The company noted that growth expectations for the full year are unchanged reflecting the strength and diversity of business. It continues to expect organic revenue growth of between 4%-6% and modest margin accretion, all at constant exchange rates and on an ongoing basis.



Experian's North America business unit, which represents 67% of Group revenue, delivered organic and total revenue growth of 4% in the first quarter. B2B organic revenue growth was 4%. Favourable contributions from Clarity, buy-now-pay-later clients, Experian Ascend and business credit offset weaker volume trends linked to traditional consumer credit origination activity, as well as in mortgage.



Experian's Latin America business unit, which represents 15% of Group revenue, delivered organic revenue growth of 13% in the first quarter. At constant currency, total revenue growth was 14%, including contributions from small acquisitions.



Experian's UK and Ireland business unit delivered organic and total constant currency revenue growth of 1% in the first quarter.



Organic revenue growth and total revenue growth at constant exchange rates across EMEA/Asia Pacific was 8% in the first quarter.



Experian said it will release its half-year results on 15 November 2023.



