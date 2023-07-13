

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering and consulting business John Wood Group Plc. (WDGJF.PK) reported that its second quarter revenue was about $1.5 billion, up around 11% on last year or up 14% at constant currency, with growth in all business units. Adjusted EBITDA was in line with its expectations.



The company still expects performance for fiscal year 2023 to be in line with its medium-term financial targets of adjusted EBITDA growth at mid to high single digit CAGR, with momentum building as it delivers its strategy.



The company expects positive free cash flow in the second half of this year, and positive free cash flow in 2024 as previously guided.



