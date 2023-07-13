Why are we in a new Bull Market? Here are 6 significant reasons indicating why we are at the beginning of a new Bull market for Bitcoin and the rest of the Digital Asset market.Early July 2023 Crypto Boost Why are we in a new Bull Market? Here are 6 significant reasons indicating why we are at the beginning of a new Bull market for Bitcoin and the rest of the Digital Asset market. 1) BTC price has double bottomed followed by higher highs and higher lows - Indicating a «buy-the-dip» strategy 2) The Nasdaq has almost fully recovered from its -37% drop...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...